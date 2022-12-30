Undefeated contender Muhammad Mokaev dislocates shoulder, still targeting return at UFC 286

Muhammad Mokaev is headed for surgery after dislocating his shoulder recently.

Since his third-round submission win over Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280 this past October, Mokaev has pushed for a return in London, where the promotion is holding UFC 286, the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for March 18 at the O2 Arena. The ‘Punisher’ fought in London for his first two UFC appearances, but he could miss out on a third one because of his dislocated shoulder.

The undefeated fighter revealed on Twitter that he requires surgery, which he hopes to recover from soon.

Alhadmulillah in any situation! Unfortunately I have dislocated my shoulder , now I will wait for the operation! Thanks to all my supporters I will be back as soon as possible, I promise you! Love you all! #M57 pic.twitter.com/UtSmLJkbHR — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 30, 2022

Exact same day last year I have broke my hand before my ufc debut in London, I will do everything to fight on ufc London card!

I tried to keep the operation till after the fight but I can’t even lift my arm — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 30, 2022

Should he recover in time to get scheduled for UFC 286, Mokaev has set his sights on a fight with Amir Albazi. After going back and forth with the ‘Prince’ on Twitter, the Manchester native told Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie that he would welcome the challenge.

“I want to fight Amir Albazi in the U.K., but he doesn’t want to fight me,” said Mokaev. “He said I haven’t fought anyone from the top 15, but he didn’t fight anyone from the top 15, either. So we’re at the same level, I believe. I’m a bad matchup for him. That’s why he wants to fight injured guys like [Alex] Perez and all these half-broken men.”

Mokaev is 3-0 in the UFC, having defeated names such as Cody Durden, Charles Johnson and the aforementioned Gordon.