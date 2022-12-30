Bellator vs. RIZIN weigh-in results and video

The last MMA show of the year goes live from Japan tomorrow, with a special crossover event pitting stars of Bellator against their RIZIN counterparts. The event includes a lot of very cool match-ups, including AJ McKee vs. Roberto Satoshi and Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike.

The event is happening live on FITE.TV for folks outside the US at 6:30 a.m ET. For those in the US, the event will be presented via tape delay on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET.

The event is preceded by RIZIN 40, which has a number of notable match-ups including John Dodson vs. Hideo Tokoro anf Yuki Motoya vs. Rogério Bontorin.

Before those fights could happen, though, everyone needs to strip down and step on the scales. Thankfully, there was no drama today when these fighters weighed in. You can see video of that, and the full results, below:

Main Card

Lightweight: A.J. McKee (154.7) vs. Roberto de Souza (156)

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Kleber Koike (145.2)

Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi (124.8) vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo (125.4)

Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta (134) vs. Soo Chul Kim (133.8)

Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.9) vs. Koji Takeda (156)