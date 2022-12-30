Nick Diaz is making the most of the UFC’s state-of-the-art facilities ahead of his reported comeback.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and 21-year MMA veteran was recently seen training at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

This comes shortly after he hinted at a potential comeback fight against Israel Adesanya, telling reporters earlier this month, “I’m making a comeback. I’m going to be quicker than ever, stronger than ever, better than ever—I’m just gonna be a whole new me. Whoever is on top at the time [I want]—preferably Israel Adesanya, if he gets his title back.”

The UFC took advantage of Diaz’s recent training session by posting photos on social media with the caption “The General taking over the UFC PI.”

Diaz’s last fight was at UFC 266, where he faced former welterweight rival Robbie Lawler after a six-year hiatus from the sport. Although he put up a good fight, Diaz ultimately suffered a third-round TKO loss, his first stoppage defeat in over 14 years. His last win came in 2011, when he defeated B.J. Penn in a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 137.

Despite being unranked and having only fought once in the last 7 years, Diaz remains one of the most popular fighters in the UFC and the sport of MMA as a whole.