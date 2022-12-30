Bellator vs. RIZIN and RIZIN.40 NYE show live video stream, full results, highlights, start time

Japan has a tradition of hosing big combat sports events for New Year’s eve, and this year we’ll be getting a special co-promotion between RIZIN and Bellator. Instead of MMA promoters just posturing and talking about how their fighters are supposedly better, these two organizations actually took the risk and stepped up to put some of their best athletes in very fun match ups.

Five stars from each promotion will go head to head, and we’ll be getting current and former champions facing off in a pretty fun RIZIN vs Bellator card.

A.J. McKee will face RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi in the main event, with the co-headliner being a featherweight champion vs champion super-fight as Bellator’s Patricio Pitbull takes on RIZIN’s Kleber Koike Erbst. Former Bellator and RIZIN champ Kyoji Horiguchi, and two-division ROAD FC champ Soo Chul Kim will also be in separate match ups on the card.

Prior to the five Bellator vs RIZIN bouts, RIZIN.40 will kick things off with more fun match ups including an atomweight tournament final, and bouts involving UFC vets John Dodson, Naoki Inoue, and Johnny Case.

Join us live, with RIZIN.40 starting at 12 a.m. ET and the Bellator vs RIZIN card to follow soon after, likely around 5 a.m. ET on December 31st.

Full fight card can be seen below, along with a live stream of the event. Unfortunately, for those in the US, the Bellator vs RIZIN portion will only be available on tape delay on Showtime. More details on how to watch here.

Fight Card and Results

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF

Lightweight: AJ Mckee Jr. vs. Roberto de Souza

Featherweight: Patricio Freire vs. Kleber Koike Erbst

Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Lightweight: Koji Takeda vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

RIZIN.40

Atomweight championship tournament final: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park

Heavyweight: Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa

Bantamweight: Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa

Bantamweight: Yuki Motoya vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Lightweight: Luiz Gustavo vs. Johnny Case

Flyweight: Hideo Tokoro vs. John Dodson

Lightweight: Noah Bey vs. Sho Patrick Usami

Live Stream: (Fite TV or the embed below)