EPISODE 216

Gervonta Davis arrested for domestic battery - 3:54

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/28/23529227/gervonta-davis-arrested-on-suspicion-of-domestic-violence-boxing-crime-news

Marlon Vera says there’s a drug to mask PED use - 12:41

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/28/23529289/ufc-mma-news-interview-podcast-media-video-marlon-vera-usada-fight-cheating

Sara McMann signs with Bellator - 18:21

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/28/23528801/one-time-ufc-title-challenger-olympic-silver-medalist-sara-mcmann-signs-with-bellator-mma-news

Derek Brunson nixes retirement plans, set to fight Du Plessis at UFC 285 - 25:28

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/28/23528414/derek-brunson-nixes-retirement-plans-wants-four-fights-in-2023-mma-news

https://twitter.com/BigMarcel24/status/1608224470447149058

Forrest Griffin to play ‘head catcher’ - 30:15

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/27/23527829/dana-white-power-slap-league-enlists-ufc-hall-of-famer-for-head-catcher-role-forest-griffin-mma-news

Cerrone talks up steroids as ‘Fountain of Youth’ - 38:28

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/28/23529124/its-the-fountain-of-youth-muscle-bound-donald-cerrone-openly-discusses-steroid-use

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82 - 45:02

PED Discussion - 45:14

Wrap Up - 48:34

OUTRO - 49:56

