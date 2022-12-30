UFC Stats 2022 Review: Featherweight division

The UFC wrapped up its slate of 2022 events on December 17 in the same venue where it put on its first fight card of the year, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC cards. The first fight of the year was the lightweight matchup between T.J. Brown and Charles Rosa. The final contest was a welterweight scrap between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

In 2022, Alexander Volkanovski defended his UFC featherweight title twice. In April, he scored A TKO win over Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) at UFC 273. Volkanovski followed that with a July unanimous decision win over former champion Max Holloway in their trilogy bout at UFC 276. In total, Volkanovski has defended his crown four times. The UFC has booked him to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February.

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC’s featherweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC featherweight fights in 2022: 55

Number of UFC featherweight title fights in 2022: 2

Number of decisions in UFC featherweight fights in 2022: 27

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC featherweight fights in 2022: 19

Number of submission finishes in UFC featherweight fights in 2022: 9

Number of majority decisions in UFC featherweight fights in 2022: 2

Number of split decisions in UFC featherweight fights in 2022: 5

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC featherweight fights in 2022: 20

Quickest submission in a UFC featherweight fight in 2022: Sodiq Yusuff submits Don Shainis at 0:30 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 61.

SHORT NIGHT AT THE OFFICE FOR YUSUFF #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/b6ZnohHrBr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 1, 2022

Latest submission in a UFC featherweight fight in 2022: T.J. Brown submits Erik Silva at 3:41 of Round 3 at UFC 282.

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC featherweight in 2022: Joanderson Brito TKOs Andre Fili at 0:41 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 53.

Latest KO / TKO in a three-round UFC featherweight fight in 2022: Chase Hooper TKOs Felipe Colares at 3:00 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 55.

Latest KO / TKO in a five-round UFC featherweight fight in 2022: Alexander Volkanovski TKOs Korean Zombie at 0:45 of Round 4 at UFC 273.

Stats via UFCStats.