Betting odds: Bellator MMA fighters all favored over RIZIN FF talent

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF is going down from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. This unique endeavor will see some of the top fighters from each promotion go heads up for bragging rights. Let’s see what the betting odds have to say about this.

It turns out that each representative of the Bellator brand are favored over their RIZIN counterparts.

In the lightweight division, Bellator’s former featherweight champion, AJ McKee Jr, is a -220 betting favorite over a +176 underdog in Roberto de Souza. Bellator’s current 145-pound champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire, clocks in as a massive -550 favorite. Up against him, RIZIN’s featherweight king Kleber Koike Erbst is listed with a sizable +380 dog tag.

Former Bellator and RIZIN bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, will be representing Bellator here against RIZIN’s Hiromasa Ougikubo. Horiguchi is the largest betting favorite on the card, and is currently available at a steep cost of -800. As for RIZIN’s Japan Grand Prix 2021 bantamweight tournament champion, Ougikubo is posted up with a lofty underdog value of +530.

For the rest of the card, there’s Juan Archuleta trending at -174 to Soo Chul Kim’s dog line of +142, and then Gadzhi Rabadanov is on deck as a huge -440 favorite over a +320 Koji Takeda.

Check out the Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF betting odds, courtesy of BestFightOdds:

