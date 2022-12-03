Kanye West called out by Jewish UFC fighter after Hitler praise: ‘Come see me’

Natan Levy scored his third win in the Octagon tonight with a unanimous decision win over Genaro Valdez. The Israeli fighter signed with the UFC in 2020 after a successful appearance on the Contender Series.

Soon after his win at UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland, Levy addressed something that’s been in the headlines for the past few months. That is the antisemitism expressed by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who now goes by ‘Ye’.

Ye has been banned from multiple social media platforms for posts deemed antisemitic. In a number of recent appearance, Ye has also praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and helped platform a prominent Holocaust denier.

During his post-fight press conference Levy told Ye exactly what he thinks of him, as well as what he wants him to do next.

“I think life is too short to hate, so to all these hateful people it sucks for you – I pity you,” Levy said (per MMA Fighting). “Kanye West, if you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro.”

Levy further expressed his ire at the increase in hateful rhetoric he said he has witnessed as of late.

“Trust me, I’ve noticed it,” he said. “I get a lot of lovely DMs all the time. I am Jewish, it’s what I am, it’s [the way] I was born. I’m very proud of it and I will fight for it. I will fight for my people in the octagon, or wherever need be, and I will not stand for any antisemitism. I won’t stand for any racism — not around me. Don’t bully anyone around me, or I’m going to find you.”