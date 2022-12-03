Video: Tyson Fury batters Derek Chisora, scores 10th round TKO

Crowds packed into the frigid open air Tottenham Hotspur New Stadium in London, England to watch ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury take on Derek ‘War’ Chisora today, The fight was the completion of a trilogy between the two, with Fury dominating and winning in each contest.

Fury styled on Chisora throughout the fight and in the early rounds his reach, foot movement and angles proved an absolute nightmare for his opponent. He landed whatever he wanted and smiled while doing it. As the rounds wore on it felt like Fury was keeping the fight going as long as he wanted. But then there was a slight lull where it felt as though Fury was starting to tire. However, he roared back in the 8th and started landing shots that would have felled a lesser man. Fury continued to land ferocious shots in the ninth, drawing blood and swelling all over Chisora. There was no reason to send Chisora out for the 10th, but he came out anyway. All that waited for him was more punishment and a inevitable TKO (shame on the corner).

Plenty of plaudits will go to Chisora for his toughness (and ability to land some good rips to the body). But he was second best before this fight began and nothing that happened between the ropes changed that.

Fury is now set up to face Olexandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight fight. And, unlike tonight, that will be no cake walk.

WBC heavyweight champion: Tyson Fury def. Derek Chisora via TKO, round 10 (2:51).

Fury was looking DOMINANT in round 3 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/eoTqpAPE2p — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

Enter War Chisora. pic.twitter.com/x8khSa0cUv — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 3, 2022