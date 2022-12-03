UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland - live results, videos, highlights

Follow along with what’s happening tonight with the UFC Orlando main event between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland, which is going down from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson is taking a big gamble by facing the unranked, yet highly skilled, Kevin Holland. There’s a lot of possible downside here for Thompson, without an apparent abundance of upside.

We all watched Holland get ran through by Khamzat Chimaev in less than a half-a-round at UFC 279, and have seen him get taken down several times by other fighters. However, his striking game is quite potent, and he now has an opponent in front of him in “Wonderboy” who will be more than willing to engage in a five-round striking battle.

This might end up being a bit of a chess match, but you should fully expect both parties to be having a blast out there the whole time. You could probably create a drinking game where you have to take a shot every time either fighter smiles during the match, but definitely do not do that!

The UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland main card is scheduled for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be seen on ESPN+.

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland: Welterweight