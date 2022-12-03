Brutal low blow spoils Roberto Soldic’s ONE Championship debut (video)

Roberto Soldić had his ONE Championship debut spoiled after his fight against Murad Ramazanov was ruled a No Contest due to an accidental groin strike.

The former two-division KSW champion and Ramazanov were featured at ONE on Prime Video 5 this past Friday. All eyes were on ‘Robocop,’ as this was his first appearance since leaving KSW and entering free agency before signing with ONE.

The first minute of the fight was spent exchanging leg kicks before Ramazanov changed levels and went for a single-leg takedown. Pressed against the cage, Soldić would pepper Ramazanov with a few punches and start to return to his feet. As they jockeyed for position, Ramazanov threw a knee that caught Soldić in the nether regions. The Croatian fighter fell to the canvas in pain.

Several minutes elapsed, and Soldić had yet to recover, so referee Herb Dean waved off the fight.

You can watch the fight-ending foul below:

In his first post-fight comments, Soldić called for a rematch against Ramazanov.

“Hello, everyone,” wrote Soldić (H/T Bruno Massami on Twitter). “I’m very sorry that this happened, I couldn’t continue the fight, the pain was so terrible that I couldn’t continue. Everything was ready, the rematch will happen.”

Soldić was previously on a seven-fight win streak.

Here are the full results from ONE on Prime Video 5:

Main Card:

Anatoly Malykhin def. Reinier de Ridder by knockout (punches) at 4:35 of Round 1

Kade Ruotolo def. Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision — Submission Grappling

Roberto Soldić vs. Murad Ramazanov ruled a No Contest after accidental low blow

Jackie Buntan def. Amber Kitchen by unanimous decision — Muay Thai

Lowen Tynanes def. Dae Sung Park by split decision

Preliminary Card:

Edson Marques def. Eduard Folayang by TKO (punches) 2:53 at Round 2

Tye Ruotolo def. Marat Gafurov by submission (triangle armbar) at 5:09 of Round 1 — Submission Grappling

Oumar Kane def. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov by unanimous decision

Denice Zamboanga def. Lin Heqin by split decision