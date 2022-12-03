Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora 3 live stream, results, round by round updates

Today on ESPN+ and BT Sports Box Office at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) fights Dereck Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) for the third (and presumably the final) time.

Fury has won both of their first two fights, taking a decision in 2011 and stopping Chisora in 2014. No one’s really sure why they’re doing it for the third time, but here we are.

This post will cover the main card, with full play-by-play for the headliner.

The fights will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States, and air on BT Sport Box Office for a price of £26.95 in the United Kingdom. It will also air on TSN Direct in Canada, allegedly. The undercard kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT, with Fury and Chisora doing their ring walks at around 4pm ET/1pm PT.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!