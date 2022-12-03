UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland - main card live results, videos, highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening tonight with the UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland main card, which is happening from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

This post is designated to cover the first-five bouts of the main card, including the welterweight co-main event between former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, and a consummate tough out in Bryan Barberena. With back to back victories over Matt Brown and Robbie Lawler, Barberena has another chance to add another big name OG to his mantle.

Top-five heavyweights will also grace the UFC Orlando main card when the #4 rated, Tai Tuivasa, collides with the #5 rated, Sergei Pavlovich. Watch any Tuivasa fight and you’ll instantly realize why he’s must-see TV. You can just look at a picture of Pavlovich and understand why he is currently the owner of a wicked four-fight kill streak.

The UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland main card is scheduled for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be seen on ESPN+.

Main card:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena: Welterweight

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell: Flyweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich: Heavyweight

Roman Dolidze vs. Jack Hermansson: Middleweight

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus: Middleweight