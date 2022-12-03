UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland - prelim card live results, videos, highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland preliminary card, which is going down from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The card’s featured prelim promises to be action packed when “The Hybrid” Niko Price, meets “The Fresh Prince” Philip Rowe. The 15-5-2 Price has only seen the scorecards in four of his 22 fights, and the 9-3 Rowe has only gone the distance twice in twelve total fights. With both men sharing that kill or be killed attitude, this should be quite the fun one.

Before that, we’ve got ranked strawweights going at it when the UFC’s #13 ranked, Emily Ducote, tangles with the #12 ranked, Angela Hill. After capturing the Invicta FC title in 2001 and defending it once, Ducote moved over to the UFC to snag a win over a veteran in Jessica Penne. As for Hill, her record isn’t the prettiest on paper, but she brings the ruckus every time out, and is darn hard to kill. Win or lose, this match should tell us a lot about Ducote.

The UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland preliminary card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe: Welterweight

Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill: Strawweight

Scott Holtzman vs. Clay Guida: Lightweight

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese: Lightweight

Jonathan Pearce vs. Darren Elkins: Featherweight

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez: Lightweight

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall: Featherweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes: Strawweight