Full fight video replay: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora II

Today Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will complete their trilogy (that no one asked for), live from the Tottenham Hotspur New Stadium in London. Fury has beaten Chisora both times they previously met and it certainly seems like he’ll make it a sweep versus the 39-year-old ‘Del Boy’.

This time around the pair are fighting for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, with many hoping Fury retains the belt to set up an undisputed heavyweight clash with Olexandr Usyk.

The first met in 2011 for Chisora’s British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. The 23-year-old Fury won the fight by lopsided decision to move his pro record to 15-0. The pair met again four years later. This time it was an even more dominating affair on the part of Fury.

Fury vs. Chisora II was a WBO title eliminator that set Fury up for a fight with Wladimir Klitschko. The win over Klitschko is what made Fury a household name.

You can watch the fight that set Fury up to become a star, in full, below.