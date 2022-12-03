Conor McGregor settles bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa

Back in 2018, Conor McGregor infamously threw a dolly at a bus windshield, with the flying glass cutting Michael Chiesa and forcing him out of his UFC 223 bout with Anthony Pettis.

McGregor previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, and reached a plea deal where he would avoid jail time. The former UFC champion was also sued by Chiesa for the incident, and four years later, the matter has been resolved.

McGregor and Chiesa’s attorneys have filed documents stating that both parties have agreed not to proceed with the lawsuit, and it cannot be refiled in the future. According to report from MMA Fighting, a settlement was reached, although the terms and monetary figures weren’t revealed.

Chiesa originally sued McGregor for claims such as “negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and assault and battery.” He also previously argued that the injury cost him a “golden opportunity” and a possible title shot with a win over Pettis in a high profile event.

McGregor is also currently dealing with two lawsuits from longtime friend and training partner, Artem Lobov stemming from a dispute over Proper Twelve whiskey worth millions. McGregor also challenged Lobov to a gym fight over the matter.