Boxing odds: Tyson Fury strongly favored to find a finish in trilogy with Derek Chisora

This weekend’s biggest bout in boxing involves arguably the world’s greatest heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury, taking on the winner of one of his last four — Derek Chisora. This will be the third time that “The Gypsy King” has fought Chisora, and Fury is every bit of the massive betting favorite that you would expect him to be.

The oddsmakers fancy Fury by a mile here, with his heavily favored moneyline residing around the -2500 mark. That means that a successful $100 bet on Tyson would only gain a profit of $4, which isn’t exactly the most lucrative endeavor out there. As for Chisora, he is sporting a rather large underdog line of +1200. Dropping a hundred bucks on Derek could possibly enjoy a total payout of $1300.

Not only is Fury favored to best Chisora for the third time, but the odds also foresee him getting the finish — like he did in their last meeting. The prop bet ‘Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ’ can be found with a moderately favored moneyline of -350, with ‘Dereck Chisora by KO/TKO/DQ’ lingering around at a massive long shot position of +2000.

If you suspect that this trilogy bout is going to end up going the distance just like their first encounter, then you’ll discover the proposition ‘Tyson Fury by Decision or Technical Decision’ trending as the second-most likely outcome at +275. Oddly enough, the prop bets for a ‘Draw’ and for ‘Dereck Chisora by Decision or Technical Decision’ are both on deck with identical moneylines of +2800.

Check out the betting odds for Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3, courtesy of DraftKings:

Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!