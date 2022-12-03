Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 live results stream and video highlights

The world's top heavyweight is back in action, in a fight that few people are clamoring for. Today Tyson Fury takes on Derek Chisora, risking his WBC heavyweight title.

This is the third time the pair have met. The first time, in 2011 Fury won an easy decision. The second bout, in 2014, was an even more dominating performance by The Gypsy King; who won by TKO.

With both men creeping ever closer to 40 years of age, it's unlikely that either has many more big fights ahead of them. A lot of onlookers will be hoping thay Fury gets past this fight without incident, as is expected, and retains his title to set up an undisputed heavyweight clash between he and Olexander Usyk. We'll see if Chisora is capable of playing spoiler, though.

The event takes place in London, England and starts at 12 p.m. ET. The main event is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the fight on ESPN+ (US), BT Sport Box Office (UK) and TSN.ca (CA).

Full results:

WBC heavyweight championship: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

WBA heavyweight (regular) championship: Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena

European lightweight championship: Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk

Light heavyweight: Karol Itauma vs. Wladimir Belujsky

Super featherweight: Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti