Roman Gonzalez vs Juan Francisco Estrada: Live results, videos, round-by-round analysis, start time

Two superflyweight legends meet for the third time in an era-defining fight this Saturday, as Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada close a rivalry that’s been running a decade. A WBC world title is also on the line, although this is a fight so important on its own terms the title is almost beside the point.

Gonzalez (51-3-0, 41 KOs) won their first fight, way back in 2012, whereas Estrada (43-3-0, 28KOs) won the second to some dispute last year. The time in between saw them both establish themselves as lower-weight greats, and now we’ll see the highly skilled aggression of Gonzalez against the all-round craftyness of Estrada one more time. It should be a great fight.

This article will provide round-by-round coverage of the main event. The card is available on DAZN in the US, Europe, and other DAZN markets, and starts at 8pm ET, with the ringwalks on the main event expected around 11pm - but stay tuned here for updates on that.

Results

WBC super flyweight title: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez

WBC flyweight title: Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona

Flyweight: Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales

Super-middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna

Super featherweight: Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana

Women’s super featherweight: Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown

Super flyweight: Anthony Herrera vs. Juan Sequeira