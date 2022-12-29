Belal Muhammad is eager for a rematch with Leon Edwards, whether it’s in the Octagon or on the street.

The two welterweights previously faced off at UFC Fight Night 187, where the bout ended in a controversial No Contest (NC) due to an accidental eye poke by Edwards in the second round.

Due to an accidental eyepoke, the main event is a no decision. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/oUP6YJksSs — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021

Since then, Edwards has gone on to capture welterweight gold, knocking out Kamaru Usman with a last-minute head kick at UFC 278. Muhammad, on the other hand, has been on a roll, amassing a four-fight win streak against Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Sean Brady.

These victories have put Muhammad in a strong position to secure a title shot in the near future, with the Roufusport product calling for a rematch with “Rocky” at UFC London in March.

“The only thing that really makes sense now is me against Leon for the title,” Muhammad told The Schmo in a recent interview. “Otherwise, you can put me and Chimaev on the same card in London, and I’ll fight him at 179.8 or whatever he came at [at the UFC 279 weigh-ins]. We can do that for a number one contender fight.” (h/t MMA News).

He continued, “I’mma be there [in London for UFC 286]. Wherever the title is, that’s where I want to be… I want to be on that card. If anything happens, I can step in, or if me and Leon see each other in the street, we can show out there, too.”

Edwards took to Twitter to dismiss Muhammad’s request for a rematch, calling him a “bum.”

Shut up you bum you ain’t getting a title shot https://t.co/6ytbyYFZdd — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 7, 2022

UFC 286, which is expected to feature Edwards vs. Usman II as the main event, is scheduled to take place on March 18 at The O2 in London, England.