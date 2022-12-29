The MMA Depressed-us: 2022 holiday special - Antidote, starring Randy Couture

More time off for the UFC means more time on for the MMA Depressed-us. Each year, when the world’s largest MMA promotion takes a little time away from their breakneck schedule for the holidays, we like to take a little break from our own schedule of watching the best of the worst fights we can find.

Instead, we like to take this time to remember that there’s so much more to life than just bagging on bad fights. There are lots of bad movies starring fighters that we can make fun of too.

Few men have provided more joy in that arena than a former multiple-time UFC champion and MMA legend: Randy Couture. Starting his film career out with respectable projects like Redbelt and The Expendables, Couture has quickly made the seemingly fulltime move to direct-to-video, z-level action movies. We’ve pulled up one of his latest gems, 2018’s Witch Hunter Antidote, co-starring occasionally featuring his wife Mindy Robinson and with a whole heaping portion of Chuck Zito on the side.

You can watch the whole film, just like we did, for free over on YouTube, and follow along by hitting play at the beginning of the video when Zane says “Go.”

