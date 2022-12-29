UFC Stats 2022 Review: Bantamweight division

UFC Vegas 66, which took place on December 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, wrapped up the promotion’s schedule of 2022 fight cards. The Apex also hosted the first UFC fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 46. In all, the UFC staged 42 events in 2022, with a total fight count of 511.

The first bantamweight didn’t take place until the second UFC event of the year. That card, UFC 270, featured three 135-pound scraps. One of those fights, Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann, earned the victorious Nurmagomedov a “Performance of the Night” bonus. The submission win was the quickest submission in the UFC bantamweight division of 2022. Nurmagomedov finished the year with a second-round submission at UFC Vegas 66.

As far as the UFC bantamweight title, Aljamain Sterling defended the belt twice, beating Petr Yan via split decision at UFC 273 and then stopping TJ Dillashaw via TKO at UFC 280.

With the UFC on hiatus until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC’s bantamweight division.

The Bantamweight champ has words for EVERYONE at 135lbs #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/wupyBBvZoE — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 61

Number of UFC bantamweight title fights in 2022: 2

Number of decisions in UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 32

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 17

Number of submission finishes in UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 11

Number of no contest results in UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 1

Number of majority decisions in UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 1

Number of split decisions in UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 4

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC bantamweight fights in 2022: 27

Quickest submission in a UFC bantamweight fight in 2022: Said Nurmagomedov submits Cody Stamann at 0:47 of Round 1 at UFC 270.

SAID NURMAGOMEDOV GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE!! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/aCHTtXfB51 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Latest submission in a UFC bantamweight fight in 2022: Kyler Phillips submits Marcelo Rojo at 1:48 of Round 3 at UFC 271.

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC bantamweight in 2022: Alatengheili TKOs Kevin Croom at 0:47 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 51.

Latest KO / TKO in a three-round UFC bantamweight fight in 2022: Cameron Saaiman TKOs Steven Koslow at 4:13 of Round 3 at UFC 282.

Latest KO / TKO in a five-round UFC bantamweight fight in 2022: Marlon Vera KOs Dominick Cruz at 2:17 of Round 4 at UFC San Diego.

Stats via UFCStats.