‘He’s going to kill me’ - 911 caller pleads for help, accuses Gervonta Davis of attacking her

On Tuesday evening Gervonta Davis was jailed on suspicion of domestic violence in Broward County, FL. The following day he was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and was released on $1,000 bail.

ESPN obtained a 911 call related to this incident. Mike Coppinger reported that in the call a woman can be heard saying, “Please help me; I need help, please. I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and attacked me ... He’s going to kill me.”

The call ended shortly after that statement. The woman called police again 50 seconds later, crying, and stated “I need to go. I’m in danger right now.”

The initial call with police was made after the woman pressed an emergency button inside her car and spoke with a representative at a Mercedes-Benz Emergency Center and reported that a guy was “speeding at her”.

Later, police reportedly observed that the woman had a small abrasion on the inside of her lip. In an incident report Davis is accused of striking the woman with a “closed hand type slap”.

ESPN also reports that Davis posted about this incident on social media, but has since deleted that message. That message reportedly stated the following:

“I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F---ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F---ING CRAZY!! IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG. ... THAT’S THE ONLY REASON I’M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!”

Davis is due to defend his WBA (regular) lightweight title against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. That fight, which Davis is expected to win without incident, is considered a table-setter for a super fight with Ryan Garcia later this year.

Thus far Premier Boxing Champions, which is hosting Davis’ January 7 fight (due to air on Showtime PPV) has declined to comment on whether the fight will go ahead.

In addition to being under suspicion of domestic violence, Davis is also due in court in February to answer 14 charges related to a suspected hit and run incident that took place in Baltimore in 2020.

Davis is accused of slamming his SUV into a car filled with passengers and then fleeing the scene. Four passengers, including a pregnant woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during that incident. Davis is also facing a civil suit in connection to this incident.

In 2020 Davis was also accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. That case was discharged earlier this month.