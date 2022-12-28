Gervonta Davis arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Gervonta Davis was arrested on Tuesday evening in Broward County, Fl, per a report from BoxingScene. That report claims the arrest was related to an accusation of domestic violence.

Davis was subsequently booked into jail by Parkland Police on one count of Battery Causing Bodily Harm. Davis is scheduled to appear in court today, where it is expected that formal charges will be introduced. At this hearing Davis will also likely be given bond requirements.

The undefeated Davis is scheduled to defend his WBA (regular) lightweight title against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions show to be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.

The fight with Garcia is a mandatory match-up for Davis. Davis was expected to cruise through that bout to set up a super-fight with Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, this arrest places all this in doubt.

This is not the only legal issue Davis is currently contending with. He is due to appear in a court in Baltimore in February to answer 14 charges in relation to a suspected hit-and-run incident that occurred in November 2020. In that incident Davis is accused of slamming his SUV into a car that held four passengers, including a pregnant woman, before fleeing the scene. Davis is also facing a civil suit in relation to this incident.

Previously Davis was charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery for allegedly “battering his former girlfriend” (per ESPN).

At this time of writing Showtime has not responded to questions regarding whether Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia will go ahead as planned.