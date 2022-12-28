UFC Stats 2022 Review: Women’s bantamweight division

The final UFC event of 2022 — UFC Vegas 66 — took place on December 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. That facility also hosted the first UFC fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 46. In all, the UFC staged 42 fight cards in 2022, with a total fight count of 511.

The UFC women’s bantamweight division was not particularly busy this year, with just 15 women’s 135-pound bouts taking place. That 15 bouts included a single title fight, the July 30 scrap that saw Amanda Nunes defeat Julianna Pena via decision at UFC 277. The win put the title back in the hands of Nunes after Pena scored an upset submission win over Nunes at UFC 269 in December 2011.

With the UFC on hiatus until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division.

@Amanda_Leoa just became the first woman in UFC history score three knockdowns in a single fight! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/YVnWxLdkFW — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC women’s bantamweight fights in 2022: 15

Number of UFC women’s bantamweight title fights in 2022: 1

Number of decisions in UFC women’s bantamweight fights in 2022: 9

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC women’s bantamweight fights in 2022: 3

Number of submission finishes in UFC women’s bantamweight fights in 2022: 3

Number of majority decisions in UFC women’s bantamweight fights in 2022: 1

Number of split decisions in UFC women’s bantamweight fights in 2022: 2

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC women’s bantamweight fights in 2022: 6

Quickest submission in a UFC women’s bantamweight fight in 2022: Julija Stoliarenko submits Jessica-Rose Clark at 0:42 of Round 1 at UFC 276.

OH MY GOODNESS



Julija Stoliarenko LADIES AND GENTLEMAN!!!



[ #UFC276 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/y1T3VkMUZj — UFC (@ufc) July 2, 2022

Latest submission in a UFC women’s bantamweight fight in 2022: Stephanie Egger submits Jessica-Rose Clark at 3:44 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 48.

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC women’s bantamweight in 2022: Priscila Cachoeira TKOs Ariane Lipski at 1:05 of Round 1 at UFC San Diego.

Latest KO / TKO in a UFC women’s bantamweight fight in 2022: Lucie Pudilova TKOs Wu Yanan at 4:04 of Round 2 at UFC 278.

Stats via UFCStats.