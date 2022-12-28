Filed under: UFC Editorial MMA Squared: The real 2022 fighter of the year It isn’t Alex Pereira, debate me! By Chris Rini Dec 28, 2022, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA Squared: The real 2022 fighter of the year Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Rini, MMA Squared, Zhang Weili, Joanna Champion Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Remember to watch the Super Atomweight Tournament finals on RIZIN and happy new year! Chris Get the latest gear UFC 282 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC Authentic Fight Week Bag UFC Authentic Camouflage Fight Night Shorts Paddy Pimblett Flare 8 Speaker Magomed Ankalaev 1992 T-Shirt Jan Blachowicz Polish Power T-Shirt Paddy Pimblett Baddy Live T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves More From Bloody Elbow Yoel Romero vs. Vadim Nemkov cancelled, Bellator 290 gets new co-main ‘It’s the fountain of youth’ - Jacked Donald Cerrone admits steroid use Sonnen wouldn’t consider Volkanovski defeating Makhachev to be an upset Dana White signs former ex UFC champ for slap fighting role UFC Stats 2022 Review: Flyweight division Coach wants Khamzat-Pereira next, says Chimaev could make 185 ‘no problem’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...