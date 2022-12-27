Chael Sonnen strongly disagrees with the idea that Alexander Volkanovski defeating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 would somehow be considered “shocking news” or a massive upset in the world of MMA.

Volkanovski, who is ranked higher and has more experience as a champion, is moving up in weight to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title. He aims to win a second world championship and secure his spot as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

However, Sonnen argues that Volkanovski should not be considered the underdog given his superior ranking and record, saying he wouldn’t be shocked if “The Great” pulled off the win.

“No. Of course not. Alexander Volkanovski is No.1-ranked and Islam is No.5-ranked,” former three-time UFC title challenger Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t Sportskeeda). “You have to turn to the P4P list. That’s the only list both guys are on... Volkanovski who’s never lost, Volkanovski who’s ranked higher... How would that be shocking news? If Volkanovski gets beat... any element of that fight that goes against Volk will be something that’s never happened before.”

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.