With a lack of opponents on the horizon, Allstars Training Center head coach Andreas Michael has suggested that Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight should be at middleweight.

Michael suggested a title shot against Alex Pereira, who captured the middleweight title with a fifth-round TKO of Israel Adesanya a UFC 281.

The Swedish coach believes it would be an “amazing fight” and that Khamzat, who has struggled to make welterweight in the past, would have no problem making weight.

“We’re having a good camp here and we’re gonna do it again. We’re going to go to heavyweight,” Michael joked during a recent vlog in Dubai (h/t Drake Riggs of MMA Fighting). “Middleweight [is where I really want to see him next]. For the belt. I would like that. That’s an amazing fight [with Alex Pereira]. We can fight at [welterweight] no problem. It’s no problem at all. It’s just good preparation and good warning for if we’re gonna go drop down in weight then we need time and it’s done. Not this five weeks or four weeks preparation thing because it’s not doable in that time.”

“Right now he’s like [196 pounds]. He can make weight like tomorrow. [Middleweight], it’s no problem. Even if everyone thinks that he’s [300 pounds now],” he added.

However, it is likely that Chimaev will return to welterweight in the near future, as Pereira is expected to rematch Israel Adesanya before facing any other challengers.

Chimaev’s most recent fight was at UFC 279, where he dominated Kevin Holland with a first-round submission victory. He is currently #3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, with a professional record of 12-0 (6-0 UFC).