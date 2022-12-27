UFC legend José Aldo to make 2023 boxing debut ‘with 99.9 percent probability’

Even before he retired from MMA competition in September, boxing has always been in the radar for former longtime UFC champion José Aldo. Now that he’s out of contract, it seems like these plans are pushing through.

According to Telecom Asia (H/T MMA Mania), the 36-year-old Aldo will make his boxing debut sometime in March 2023 in Dubai under Hardcore FC. The organization’s founder Anatoliy Sulyanov confirmed the news, stating the Brazilian will likely be on the same card as multiple-time boxing light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.

“On March 18th there will be a big Hardcore Boxing event in Dubai,” Sulyanov said. “I’m not going to tell you the names yet, but José Aldo and most likely even Sergey “Crusher” Kovalev will be on the card. Aldo will fight with 99.9 percent probability, we’re negotiating with Sergey now.”

Aldo (31-8) ended his Hall of Fame MMA career after his decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278.