UFC San Antonio adds Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira

Sean Brady is set for his UFC return.

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting reported on Monday that welterweights Brady and Michel Pereira have agreed to share the Octagon at UFC San Antonio, the upcoming Fight Night scheduled for March 25 at the AT&T Center in Texas. The report came after Pereira announced his next fight during an interview with Marcelo Alonso of PVT, a Brazilian outlet.

Brady returns for the first time since suffering his first loss as a professional fighter. The 29-year-old lost to Belal Muhammad by second-round TKO at UFC 280 this past October. Prior to that loss, Brady was on a five-fight win streak that included notable names such as Court McGee, Jake Matthews and Michael Chiesa.

After back-to-back losses to Tristan Connelly and Diego Sanchez, Pereira has rattled off five straight wins, with his most recent one being a split decision against Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55 in May. Following the Ponzinibbio win, ‘Demolidor’ challenged fellow ranked contenders in Li Jingliang, Stephen Thompson and Khamzat Chimaev, but he will get Brady instead.

Brady and Pereira are ranked No. 8 and No. 14 in the division, respectively.

With the addition of Brady vs. Pereira, UFC San Antonio has six confirmed fights. At the time of this writing, a headliner has yet to be announced. The current line-up is as follows:

Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming months.