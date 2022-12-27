UFC Stats 2022 Review: Flyweight division

The UFC closed out 2022 on December 17 in the same venue the promotion staged its first event of 2022, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC fight cards. The UFC opened its year with a lightweight matchup between T.J. Brown and Charles Rosa. The promotion’s final contest of 2022 was a welterweight scrap between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

The first UFC title fight of 2022 came on January 22 when Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 270. With Figueiredo out of action, the UFC held an interim flyweight title fight in July. Moreno knocked out Kai Kara-France in that matchup. A unification bout between Figueiredo and Moreno is scheduled as the first UFC title fight of 2023. The two meet for the fourth time in the co-main event of UFC 283, which is scheduled to go down on January 21, 2023, at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"No te confundas, quiero pelear" dice Brandon Moreno cara a cara con @Daico_Deiveson #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/PJMLS1C2RN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC’s flyweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC flyweight fights in 2022: 32

Number of UFC flyweight title fights in 2022: 1

Number of interim UFC flyweight title fights in 2022: 1

Number of decisions in UFC flyweight fights in 2022: 14

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC flyweight fights in 2022: 8

Number of submission finishes in UFC flyweight fights in 2022: 10

Number of majority decisions in UFC flyweight fights in 2022: 0

Number of split decisions in UFC flyweight fights in 2022: 5

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC flyweight fights in 2022: 9

Quickest submission in a UFC flyweight fight in 2022: Muhammad Mokaev submits Cody Durden at 0:58 of Round 1 at UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

IN LESS THAN A MINUTE ⏰@muhammadmokaev wins his UFC debut at #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/dviMmC8LWY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

Latest submission in a UFC flyweight fight in 2022: Muhammad Mokaev submits Malcolm Gordon at 4:26 of Round 3 at UFC 280.

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC flyweight in 2022: Ode Osbourne knocks out Zarrukh Adashev at 1:01 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 56.

Latest KO / TKO in a UFC flyweight fight in 2022: Brandon Moreno TKOs Kai Kara-France at 4:43 of Round 3 at UFC 277.

Stats via UFCStats.