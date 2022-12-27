The Level Change Podcast 215: Holiday Edition with Mookie Alexander

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez, and for this special Holiday Edition, the return of Mookie Alexander. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 215

Stephan Bonnar dead at 45 - 6:16

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/24/23525664/ufc-hall-of-famer-stephan-bonnar-dead-45-ultimate-fighter-mma-wrestling-news

FBI involved in UFC betting probe - 16:57

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/25/23526034/report-fbi-involved-ufc-betting-scandal-probe-jeff-molina-james-krause-darrick-minner-mma-news

ESPN deal happened because of executive’s cocaine addiction - 26:30

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/25/23525618/dana-white-talks-espn-executive-scandal-cocaine-blackmail-ufc-broadcast-deal-mma-news

Colby Covington police audio leak from attack at restaurant - 35:40

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/23/23524523/colby-covington-police-audio-papi-steak-miami-jorge-masvidal-assault-case-mma-ufc-news

End of Year Awards - 42:55

Mookie: Kape, Green, Erosa, Albazi, Tsarukyan, Cannonier (4-2)

Stephie: Kape, Dober, Erosa, Albazi,Tsarukyan, Cannonier (5-1)

Victor: Kape, Dober, Erosa, Albazi, Tsarukyan, Cannonier (5-1)

STANDINGS - 56:04

Mookie: 146-89-4

Stephie: 140-95-4

Victor: 133-102-4

*Standings include our beginning of the year picks of who would remain champion from all the weight classes.

