‘They don’t want a boring champion’ - Walker glad Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ended in draw

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker doesn’t mind that his division will remain without a champion until January. After Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw back at UFC 282, the Brazilian believes it was the best outcome possible for the promotion and the fans.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Walker explained his reasoning by claiming that both men are far too boring to be a good champion for the UFC. In fact, the SBG Ireland fighter is even happier that the promotion has decided to give the next title fight to a pair of fresh contenders in former champion Glover Teixeira and DWCS alum Jamahal Hill.

“I think it’s really good that it all went down like that. The fight between Blachowicz and Ankalaev was kind of dull. Not only the UFC, but the fans were also happy about this draw. They don’t want a boring champion, a guy who only wins by decision. People like seeing knockouts and submissions,”

“People like seeing a guy giving his all to try and finish a fight in the last second,” Walker said. “I think it was good for the UFC and the fans that we now have a title fight between Glover and Jamahal. Those are thrilling fighters. Everybody wants to see them fight. People know they will give their best to finish a fight. That’s what people like to see.”

In his last outing, Walker (19-7) scored a submission win over Ion Cutelaba back in September. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 30-year-old, who had lost to the aforementioned Hill and to Thiago Santos.

Walker is currently expected to take on Paul Craig at UFC 283, on January 21, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card is scheduled to be headlined by the fight for the vacant light heavyweight title, between Teixeira and Hill.