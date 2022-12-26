Fights on Tap: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Hello, BE readers! Hope you all are enjoying the holiday break. For our final events of 2022, we have RIZIN 40: RIZIN FF vs. Bellator MMA and Cage Warriors 148: Team Europe vs. Team USA (I forgot to mention this one last week!), so enjoy some violence before we ring in the new year.
The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a striker’s delight in the bantamweight division has been confirmed.
For an early Christmas gift, the UFC gave us Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen as the headliner for UFC Vegas 69, which is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2023, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. How exciting!
‘Chito’ enters the fight on a four-fight win streak that includes ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded KOs of former champions Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz. As for the ’Sandman,’ he returned to the win column with a fourth-round TKO of Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60 this past September.
UFC Vegas 67 — January 14
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Siara Eubanks — women’s bantamweight
First rep. by Carlos Antunes of Canal Encarada
UFC 284 — February 11
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed — women’s strawweight
Lookboonmee vs. Reed was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Seoul to UFC 284, per Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
UFC Vegas 68 — February 4
Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov — heavyweight
First rep. by John Morgan of The Underground
UFC Vegas 69 — February 18
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins — light heavyweight
Saint Preux vs. Lins was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 282 to UFC Vegas 69, per Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Blanchfield on Morning Kombat
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen — bantamweight
UFC 285 — March 4
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault — middleweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
UFC Vegas 71 — March 11
JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Meni Mayer
UFC 286 — March 18
Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon — flyweight
First rep. by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports
UFC San Antonio — March 25
Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape — flyweight
First rep. by Damon Martin and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 290 — February 4
Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo — welterweight
First rep. by Damon Martin of MMA Fighting
Bellator 291 — February 25
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Bailey Gilbert — featherweight
Steven Hill vs. Youcef Ouabas - welterweight
Lucie Bertaud vs. Sabriye Sengul — women’s flyweight
Asaël Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken — featherweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL Challenger Series Week 1 — January 27
Lucas Barbosa vs. Itso Babulaidze — welterweight
Eric Alequin vs. Thad Jean — welterweight
Quemuel Ottoni vs. Jozef Wittner — welterweight
Nick Alley vs. Mostafa Rashed Neda — welterweight
PFL Challenger Series Week 2 — February 3
Amanda Leve vs. Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush — women’s featherweight
Jeslen Mishelle vs. Evelyn Martins — women’s featherweight
Karolina Sobek vs. Senna van de Veerdonk — women’s featherweight
Michelle Montague vs. Shaquita Amador Woods — women’s featherweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 148 — December 31
Samuel Bark vs. Orlandon Wilson Prins — featherweight
