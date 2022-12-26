Conor McGregor has weighed in on last month’s blockbuster UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

In the highly-anticipated bout, Pereira shocked the world by stopping Adesanya in the fifth round, moving to 3-0 overall, with knockout victories over Adesanya in kickboxing and MMA.

In his tweet, McGregor praised both fighters for their performances, calling Pereira “a really solid fighter” and saying that he and Adesanya have “one hell of a rivalry.”

However, had it not been for the time limit, “The Notorious” believes Adesanya would still be the middleweight champion, suggesting that he might have been able to finish “Poatan” after hurting him at the end of the first round.

“A really solid fighter this guy is! Stability. Himself and @stylebender is one hell of a rivalry! I can’t wait to see it unfold! Izzy so close each time. No time limit and Izzy still has that belt. Excited for their forthcoming! Team @ParadigmSports all the way!” McGregor Tweeted.

A rematch between Pereira and Adesanya is expected to take place next year, with details of the fight to be announced in the coming months.