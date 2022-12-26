‘Liver King out!’ - Donald Cerrone looks jacked after UFC retirement

Cowboy has spent a lot of time in the weight room after his retirement.

Donald Cerrone just fought less than six months ago, but it looks like he won’t be able to make 155 or even 170 lbs anymore. The longtime UFC veteran recently posted a photo on social media of him back in MMA training and he is looking pretty jacked at 39-years-old.

A lot of people took notice too, with the post getting some pretty hilarious reactions.

“What’s wrong with your arms?!? You having some kind of allergic reaction?” coach John Wood of Syndicate MMA commented.

“Jacked,” UFC welterweight Sean Brady reacted.

“Liver King OUT! ,” former UFC PR exec Dave Sholler commented.

“Swoleville,” NFL vet Derek Wolfe wrote.

After 15 years with the UFC and WEC, Cerrone decided to retire from MMA competition in July 2022. His final bout was a submission loss to Jim Miller, which extended a rough streak that saw him go winless in his seven fights.

Cowboy is tied with Charles Oliveira, as they currently share the record for most post-fight bonuses in UFC history with 18.

After retirement, Cerrone has been trying to break into the Hollywood acting scene, which could possibly explain the desire for a bigger physique.