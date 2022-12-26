UFC Stats 2022 Review: Women’s flyweight division

The UFC wrapped up its slate of 2022 events on December 17 in the same venue where it put on its first fight card of the year, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC cards. The first fight of the year was the lightweight matchup between T.J. Brown and Charles Rosa. The final contest was a welterweight scrap between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

When 2022 began, Valentina Shevchenko held the UFC women’s flyweight title, just like she did at the start of 2021, 2020 and 2019. Shevchenko defended that belt once in 2022, earning a split decision win over Taila Santos in June. This year marked the first time Shevchenko had fewer than two fights since became a full-time MMA competitor.

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow takes a look back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC women’s flyweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC women’s flyweight fights in 2022: 33

Number of UFC women’s flyweight title fights in 2022: 1

Number of decisions in UFC women’s flyweight fights in 2022: 21

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC women’s flyweight fights in 2022: 5

Number of submission finishes in UFC women’s flyweight fights in 2022: 7

Number of majority decisions in UFC women’s flyweight fights in 2022: 0

Number of split decisions in UFC women’s flyweight fights in 2022: 5

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC women’s flyweight fights in 2022: 16

Quickest submission in a UFC women’s flyweight fight in 2022: Erin Blanchfield submits Molly McCann at UFC 281 at 3:37 of Round 1.

TOTAL DOMINATION FROM BLANCHFIELD OVER MCCANN #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/ahlWQ4zQNI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Latest submission in a UFC women’s flyweight fight in 2022: Mariya Agapova submits Maryna Moroz at 3:27 of Round 2 at UFC 272.

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC women’s flyweight in 2022: Molly McCann TKOs Hannah Goldy at 3:52 of Round 1 at UFC London.

Latest KO / TKO in a UFC women’s flyweight fight in 2022: Julianna Miller TKOs Brogan Walker-Sanchez at 3:57 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 59.

JULIANA MILLER WINS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER VIA TKO #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/QVlG0k60a7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

Stats via UFCStats.