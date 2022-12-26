Bellator vs. RIZIN: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card update

The calendar is pretty sparse in these waning days of 2022. However, two promotions have decided to join forces to give us a heck of a show before the curtain falls on the year.

Bellator vs. RIZIN will be coming at you from Japan in the early morning hours of December 31. If you can’t catch the festivities live, you can watch it on tape delay later on in the day via Showtime.

The show will feature five fights pitting Bellator fighters versus counterparts from RIZIN. The headliner is an absolute banger with submission aces AJ Mckee and Roberto Satoshi (RIZIN’s lightweight champ) going at it. The co-main has Bellator featherweight champ facing RIZIN featherweight champ Kleber Koike Erbst.

Before those fights perennial Bellator contender Juan Archuleta will face former ROAD FC bantamweight champion Soo Chul Kim.

Rounding out the card is RIZIN bantamweight champ, and former Bellator and UFC title challenger, Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo and Koji Takeda vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov.

The event is preceded by RIZIN 40. That event includes fighters that should be familiar to UFC fans: John Dodson, Rogerio Bontorin, Noaki Inoue and Johnny Case.

RIZIN 40 starts at 5 a.m. ET and is immediately followed by Bellator vs. RIZIN. In the US Bellator vs. RIZIN airs, via tape delay, at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Fight Card

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF

Lightweight: AJ Mckee Jr. vs. Roberto de Souza

Featherweight: Patricio Freire vs. Kleber Koike Erbst

Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Lightweight: Koji Takeda vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

RIZIN 40

Atomweight championship tournament final: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park

Heavyweight: Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa

Bantamweight: Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa

Bantamweight: Yuki Motoya vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Lightweight: Luiz Gustavo vs. Johnny Case

Flyweight: Hideo Tokoro vs. John Dodson

Lightweight: Noah Bey vs. Sho Patrick Usami

Live Stream

In the US Bellator vs. RIZIN will air, via tape delay, on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET. Showtime is currently offering 30 days free service, then $3.99 a month for six months. Showtime usually costs $10.99 a month.

Showtime can be streamed on TV streaming services Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, XBOX One and smart TVs from LG and Samsung.

The app can also be installed on Apple, Android and Amazon mobile devices.

Showtime can also be bundled with subscriptions to Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and traditional TV cable providers.

Bellator vs. RIZIN will air online via FITE.tv for many territories across the world (excluding the US). The event, which is packaged with RIZIN 40, costs $14.99.

Fite.tv can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

All major modern browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge.

Mobile devices and tablets

Install the FITE app from the iOS App Store, Android Google Play or Amazon.

Smart TVs

Samsung TV

LG TV

Vidaa or VEWD via Hisense TV and selected TiVO boxes

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Netgem Set-Top Box

AT&T TV Device

Gaming consoles and streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Optimus Stream

Playstation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box