UFC Stats 2022 Review: Strawweight division

The UFC wrapped up its slate of 2022 events on December 17 in the same venue where it put on its first fight card of the year, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC cards. The first fight of the year was the lightweight matchup between T.J. Brown. The final contest was a welterweight scrap between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

When 2022 began, Rose Namajunas held the UFC strawweight title. Carla Esparza took that belt from Namajunas in May. She surrendered the UFC 115-pound crown in November to Zhang Weili. Each of those title reigns was the second time the champion held the UFC strawweight strap.

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow takes a look back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we examine the strawweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC strawweight fights in 2022: 34

Number of UFC strawweight title fights in 2022: 2

Number of decisions in UFC strawweight fights in 2022: 22

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC strawweight fights in 2022: 6

Number of submission finishes in UFC strawweight fights in 2022: 6

Number of majority decisions in UFC strawweight fights in 2022: 2

Number of split decisions in UFC strawweight fights in 2022: 6

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC strawweight fights in 2022: 14

Quickest submission in a UFC strawweight fight in 2022: Vanessa Demopoulos submits Silvana Gomez Juarez at UFC 270 at 2:25 of Rd 1.

Latest submission in a UFC strawweight fight in 2022: Karolina Kowalkiewicz submits Felice Herrig at UFC Vegas 56 at 4:01 of Rd 2.

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC strawweight fight in 2022: Polyana Viana knocks out Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64 at 0:47 of Rd 1.

Latest KO / TKO in a UFC strawweight fight in 2022: Sam Hughes TKO win over Elise Reed at UFC Vegas 55 at 3:52 of Rd. 3.

Stats via UFCStats.