Ramzan Kadyrov’s son wins pro MMA debut in farcical fight

With UFC star Khamzat Chimaev in his corner, Ali Kadyrov—son of Chechnya’s dictator Ramzan Kadyrov—earned his first professional mixed martial arts victory at Friday’s ACA 150 show.

The 15-year-old defeated fellow debutant Islam Akbarov by TKO in the opening round of what was obviously a fixed fight.

The two fighters sparred in the cage for a couple of minutes before Kadyrov landed a jab that knocked Akbarov to the ground. Kadyrov then landed a series of soft strikes that appeared to do little damage to his opponent. Nonetheless, the referee had apparently seen enough and awarded Kadyrov a TKO stoppage victory with a little more than two minutes remaining in the round.

Ramzan Kadyrov’s 15-year-old son just won his pro-MMA debut in a farce of a fight for a promotion owned by his dictator father. The teenager also had UFC star Khamzat Chimaev in his corner.



Here is the video of the “finish”: pic.twitter.com/itaan68pHs — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) December 23, 2022

In preparation for the bout, Kadyrov trained with the likes of former UFC champ Cody Garbrandt and members of Sweden’s Allstar team, including Chimaev, who shared a training montage of the teenager to promote the fight on Instagram.

Chimaev, a Chechen-born Swedish resident, has also routinely been pictured alongside Kadyrov and his sons, and has been known to train with them during trips to Chechnya. In October, the UFC standout posted pictures of his sparring session with the teenagers and also attended UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi alongside them.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Chimaev entered the cage and embraced Ali before raising the teenager’s hand in victory. Shortly thereafter, the UFC standout congratulated the teenager on Instagram, adding that he “demonstrated excellent fighting skills and will to win.”

Kadyrov also celebrated his son’s victory by sharing a picture of him on Instagram along with his wartime slogan “Akhmat Power.”