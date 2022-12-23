‘GRACIE ERA BOUTS’ | A 6th Round Retro Flashback Compilation

Welcome to the 6th Round Retro Post-Fight Show. This is the show that digs into the archives and gives you a comprehensive review of classic MMA events, that span as far back as UFC 1.

Join Eddie Mercado, Victor Rodriguez & our old friend, Fraser Coffeen, in this special non-event week ‘Retro Flashback Compilation Episode’, as they collectively delve into the world of the Gracies, circa 2000 & 2006, via Main Event segments from archived shows recorded by the crew way back in 2018.

We kick off this flashback episode with PART 1: featuring the 6th Rd Retro recorded by Eddie and Fraser on Feb. 12, 2018, covering the Main Event of PRIDE 10: ‘Return of the Warriors’ straight out of the archives of yesteryear. So let’s take a trip back to Sunday, August 27, 2000 and check out out Part 1: ‘Sakuraba vs. Renzo Gracie’, complete with results, analysis, and of course a few laughs.

Next, we jump forward six years for PART 2: to revisit STRIKEFORCE 1, which took place on Friday, March 10, 2006. This 6th Rd Retro was recorded by Eddie and Vic on June 11, 2018, showcasing the Main Event: ‘Frank Shamrock vs. Cesar Gracie’, also complete with results, analysis, and of course a few more laughs.

Finally, for PART 3 of our “6th Rd Retro Flashback” we move from March, 2006 a couple months forward to Saturday, May, 27, 2006. This 6th Rd Retro was recorded by Eddie and Vic on July 16, 2018. For our finale, we jump back to revisit the Main Event of UFC 60: ‘Matt Hughes vs. Royce Gracie’, complete with more results, analysis, and of a few more laughs to wrap up our trip down MMA’s memory lane & a few of Retro’s best archived episodes.

To check out the full episodes for these three stellar events, browse through our 6th Rd Retro Playlists found on our Bloody Elbow Presents SoundCloud Channel in Audio, or for the LIVE VIIDEO broadcasts of the shows head on over to our BEP YouTube Channel Playlist for the show. (YouTube show links above, as well.)

Join us to rediscover all the action and discuss as we go along! Let’s check it out!

