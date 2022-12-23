Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov added to UFC Vegas 68

A pair of ranked heavyweights are joining the line-up of UFC Vegas 68.

John Morgan of The Underground reports that Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov have agreed to share the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Fight Night. Tybura vs. Ivanov was previously scheduled for UFC 260, but the Bulgarian fighter was forced to withdraw because of an injury.

Tybura returned to the win column in his most recent appearance at UFC 278, where he defeated Alexandr Romanov by majority decision in August. Prior to that, ’Tybura’ saw a five-fight win streak snapped by Alexander Volkov, whom he lost to by unanimous decision at UFC 267 last October.

Following a two-year layoff, Ivanov earned a unanimous decision over Marcos Rogério de Lima at UFC 274 in May. ‘Baga’ was previously on a career-worst, two-fight skid, which included split decision losses to Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai.

Tybura and Ivanov are ranked No. 10 and No. 15 in the division, respectively.

Originally planned to be in South Korea, UFC Vegas 68 is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. It is headlined by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The current line-up is as follows:

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm

Devin Clark vs. Da-Un Jung

Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to UFC Vegas 68 as they become available in the coming months.