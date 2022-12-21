UFC fighter rankings: Tony Ferguson unranked, Kape up at flyweight

Like Conor McGregor last week, UFC lightweight stalwart Tony Ferguson doesn’t have a number beside his name for the first time in a decade. Following the results of the last event of the year, UFC Vegas 66, El Cucuy’s precarious hold on the final spot at lightweight is now gone.

There isn’t much else from the event that had an effect on the rankings. Manel Kape’s big win over David Dvorak helped him move up at flyweight. And a couple of veterans, Alex Caceres and Drew Dober are now ranked in their respective divisions.

Here’s a look at the few changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Dober enters at 14 with his win over Bobby Green. Grant Dawson drops one to 15. Ferguson is out.

Featherweight - Caceres enters at 15.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - Amir Albazi rises one to seven, bumping Matt Schnell to eight. Kape is up three to nine. Dvorak drops one to ten. Tim Elliott and Sumudaerji fall one each to 11 and 12.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.