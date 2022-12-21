‘This is Everything of the Year!’ — Conor McGregor shares his favorite UFC moment in 2022

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is introducing a new category to the end-of-year awards in the world’s largest MMA promotion.

With 2022 coming to an end, some of the best moments in the UFC are being nominated for categories such as, ‘KO of the Year,’ ‘Submission of the Year,’ and ‘Comeback of the Year,’ the latter of which saw Gregory Rodrigues, Alex Pereira and Leon Edwards as nominees. However, McGregor says Edwards should be nominated for ‘Everything of the Year’ for his fifth-round KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 this past August.

“Stop the nonsense ‘comeback’ of the year, this is everything of the year! Bar none,” wrote McGregor on Twitter. “The timing of the commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound-for-pound head shot. Dead! This lives on! Team [Paradigm Sports]!”

Stop the nonsense “comeback” of the year , this is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none. The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound for pound head shot. Dead! This lives on!

McGregor and Edwards are represented by Paradigm Sports.

Losing to Usman 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Edwards delivered a well-timed head kick that sent the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ to the canvas in a heap. It was the first time Usman suffered a knockout loss in his professional career.

As for ‘Rocky,’ he became the second British fighter to win a UFC championship after Michael Bisping. For his first defense, the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion expects to complete a trilogy with Usman at UFC 286, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for March 18 at the O2 Arena in London.

McGregor has not fought following his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 a year ago. The ‘Notorious’ one was sidelined with a broken leg, which he has since recovered from after undergoing surgery and rehabbing.