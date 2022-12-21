Jiri Prochazka was underwhelmed by the UFC 282 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, stating that neither fighter gave it their all or appeared to be fighting as if the light heavyweight championship was on the line.

Prochazka would have been headlining the card opposite Glover Teixeira had it not been for a nasty shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of the fight and vacate his title.

Blachowicz and Ankalaev’s fight ended in a controversial split draw, leaving fans disappointed with their performances and uninterested in seeing them fight again.

Jiri looks forward to a more exciting and competitive bout when he gets the opportunity to compete for the title again, potentially against the winner of the Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill.

“They [Ankalaev and Blachowicz] not gave 200% to get the title,” Prochazka told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Steven Marrocco). “Because for me, it’s simple, if you are in the UFC and if you are fighting for the title or every fight it doesn’t matter, you have to fight for life.”

In Prochazka’s absence, Teixeira and Hill will fight to determine the next light heavyweight champion at the upcoming UFC 283 PPV in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which takes place next month (Jan. 21) at the Jeunesse Arena.