Video: Bryce Mitchell wanted to ‘stop with MMA,’ retire after UFC 282 loss to Ilia Topuria

After a seven-year undefeated run, number 11-ranked UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell tasted his first-ever official loss. It happened at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria, where he lost via second-round submission.

For the 28-year-old “Thug Nasty,” going through the experience he went through brought on so much pain, that he thought about calling it a career.

“I’m just feeling ... I guess regret, you know?” Mitchell said right after the fight, which was captured on The Thrill and the Agony (H/T MMA Mania).

“I just know I could have done better. I’m just in so much pain that I don’t think it’s worth it to keep going. I want to stop with MMA and I want to take every little bit of focus that I spend every day on MMA, I want to put it into something else.”

Mitchell reiterated his feelings to one of his coaches.

“Everything is meant to be and I’m just going to move on with my life and take all the energy I spent doing MMA, and I’m going to put it into something else. I think I’m going to be extremely successful.”

“That’s why I’m just saying I should f—ing retire after that dude before I go any further, and move on with my life. I just don’t ever want to feel this much pain.”

In a statement he released on social media right after the bout, Mitchell didn’t mention anything about calling it quits. He did express regret about taking the fight, while also revealing that he was dealing with the flu a week prior.

Mitchell was part of Daniel Cormier’s team at the Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated season in 2018. After UFC 282, he dropped to a record of 15-1.