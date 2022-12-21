Video: Watch Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl score knockout win in pro boxing debut

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s youngest son is following in on his father’s footsteps rather sucessfully so far. After scoring two wins and one loss in kickboxing, Kalyl Silva has made his professional boxing debut last Sunday, and scored a knockout win.

Cornered by his old man and coached by the renowned boxing coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, Luiz Dorea, Kalyl was paired up against Paulo Santos at Boxe Show 3 for a four round bout. After three close rounds, the 23-year-old managed to land a clean overhand right in the fourth that sent his opponent down for good.

Following the win, a proud Anderson hugged and congratuled his son for the victory in the ring. The full fight is free to watch on YouTube below:

Silva’s other son, Gabriel, also practices martial arts, though the 25-year-old mostly sticks to kickboxing. In his most recent outing, he suffered a heavy knockout loss, back in November 2021.