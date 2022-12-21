Does Pimblett want a ‘ticket to top 15?’ - Ranked contender uses meme to call for UFC 286 bout

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano is still looking for his money fight. Fresh off an impressive submission win against Brad Riddell, the Brazilian has now set his sights on one of the most well-known fighters in the division, England’s Paddy Pimblett.

Having defeated Jared Gordon in a controversial unanimous decision win back at UFC 282, Pimblett is not booked for the time being. However, with the UFC 286 London card scheduled for March 2023, Renato expects the ‘Baddy’ to get a spot on that night, and hopes he could be the one to face the Brit in his home country.

On his official Twitter account, Moicano used a meme to call out Pimblett and perhaps catch his attention with the more unusal approach.

London sounds good pic.twitter.com/TuEjPukxVC — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 17, 2022

The win over Riddell made Moicano (17-5-1) recover from his only loss in his past four outings, when he dropped a unanimous decision to former champion Rafael dos Anjos, in March 2022. Before that, the 33-year-old was on a two-fight winning streak, with victories over Alexander Hernandez and Jai Herbert.

Still undefeated in the UFC, Pimblett (20-3) rides a four-fight winning streak in the promotion, with victories over the aforementioned Gordon, Jordan Leavitt, Rodrigo Vargas and Luigi Vendramini. The 27-year-old’s last loss took place in his Cage Warriors days, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Soren Bak, in September 2018.

UFC 286 is scheduled to take place on March 18, in London, England. As of yet, the promotion has not announced a main event for the card.