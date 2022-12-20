UFC legend Nick Diaz ‘making a comeback’ in 2023, wants to fight Israel Adesanya

UFC legend Nick Diaz has announced plans to make a comeback in 2023 and is targeting a fight against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Diaz, who has a professional record of 26-10 1 NC (7-7 1 NC in the UFC) returned to action for the first time since 2015 back in 2021, losing via TKO to former champion Robbie Lawler. This time around, however, he believes he’ll be “quicker,” “stronger,” and “better than ever” in his return to the octagon.

He told reporters in Las Vegas earlier this month (h/t MMA Mania): “You can see me back on top in 2023, I’m making a comeback. I’m going to be quicker than ever, stronger than ever, better than ever—I’m just gonna be a whole new me. Whoever is on top at the time [I want]—preferably Israel Adesanya, if he gets his title back.”

Despite being inactive for the past several years, Diaz remains one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts and continues to generate excitement whenever he steps into the Octagon. He last fought at UFC 266, losing via TKO to Robbie Lawler, his ex-welterweight rival.

As a 21-year veteran of the sport, Diaz is currently unranked but boasts notable stoppage victories over top competitors including B.J. Penn, Robbie Lawler, and Paul Daley. If he does make a comeback, don’t expect it to be against Adesanya, who is gunning for a rematch with Alex Pereira.