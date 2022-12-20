UFC Vegas 66’s Rafa Garcia ‘lost 20 percent’ of his blood from cut artery

UFC Vegas 66 saw one of the nastiest injuries in recent history. Lightweight Rafa Garcia suffered a deep gash (graphic) on his head from an elbow courtesy of opponent Hayisaer Maheshate, resulting in him bleeding profusely.

According to veteran Cub Swanson, who was in Garcia’s corner that night, the 28-year-old fighter suffered a cut artery. Garcia was immediately worked on by the UFC medical team and had to be given 15 stitches.

But that’s not all. Because of how deep the gash was, Garcia apparently lost an unheard-of amount of blood in the process.

“When they were stitching me up, Cub told me to sit down and just chill because you lost 20 percent of your blood, chill a little bit,” he said at the UFC post-show (H/T MMA Fighting).

More impressively, Garcia ended up victorious that night via unanimous decision. He now improves to a record of 14-3.